Hastings road closed for 'emergency works'
East Sussex Highways made the announcement yesterday afternoon (Monday, January 13) on its Facebook page.
It said: “Elphinstone Road, Hastings is currently closed for emergency works being undertaken by Southern Water. This is outside number 62a. The road is expected to be re-opened by Friday, January 17, 2025. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”
Southern Water confirmed the road is shut due to emergency repairs due to a burst water main.
It added that engineers are on site.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams have arrived at Elphinstone Road to carry out an emergency repair to a burst water main. The road has been closed to ensure our engineers can work safely. We are working as quickly as possible and barring any unforeseen problems, the repair work is scheduled to be complete by the end of the week.”
