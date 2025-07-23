Hastings road closure for emergency Southern Water works - due to reopen July 25
A Hastings road has closed for emergency Southern Water works.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Harold Road, Hastings, is currently closed outside property number 342, close to the New Road junction due to emergency Southern Water works.
"It's expected the road will be reopened on Friday 25 July. Thank you for your patience."
