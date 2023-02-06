Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings road left partially blocked following collision involving pedestrian and car

A road in Hastings has been left partially blocked in both directions following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian, the AA has said.

By Jacob Panons
6 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:42pm

The AA said it first received a report of the collision in London Road near Anglesea Terrace at around 4.45pm today (Monday, February 6).

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Traffic news
