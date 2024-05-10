Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains between Hastings and Ashford International are facing disruption this morning (Friday, May 10).

Southern, which runs the route, said some trains may be cancelled as a result.

The disruption is expected to last a few hours.

Southern said: “A fault with the signalling system between Ashford International and Hastings is causing disruption to services running between these stations. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

