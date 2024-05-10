Hastings to Ashford International trains face delays and cancellations due to incident

By Richard Gladstone
Published 10th May 2024, 07:11 BST
Trains between Hastings and Ashford International are facing disruption this morning (Friday, May 10).

Southern, which runs the route, said some trains may be cancelled as a result.

The disruption is expected to last a few hours.

Southern said: “A fault with the signalling system between Ashford International and Hastings is causing disruption to services running between these stations. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

“Disruption is expected until 9am.”

