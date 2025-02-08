Hastings to London trains face disruption due to incident
Southeastern first reported the incident just after 7.20am today.
Disruption is expected to last until around 11am, the company said.
On its website, Southeastern said: “A failure of the electricity supply at Tonbridge means some lines are blocked. Trains running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
“The nature of the issue means the line towards London cannot be accessed by trains using platforms 1 or 2. Disruption is expected until 11am.
“Services from Hastings towards London will not call at Tonbridge. Services from Ashford towards London will use platform 3 at Tonbridge, which is normally used by coast-bound services; this may cause delays to services away from London.
“Please allow extra time for your journey, and check before you travel.”