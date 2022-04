The water main was first spotted to have burst earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, April 27) leading to emergency roadworks.

Delays are being reported in both directions, with Stagecoach saying journeys will be affected.

Stagecoach East Sussex said: “Due to emergency road works by the Conquest Hospital all services that serve the hospital are being affected by up to 10 minutes.”

