Hastings traffic delays - these are the roads affected

A combination of gas main work, telecoms and electricity work has caused some roads to become congested as temporary traffic lights are put in place.

The following roads are affected, according to the AA:

- Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A259 Old London Road near The Sacred Heart Primary School.

Roadworks on Hastings seafront pictured on May 16.

- Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Elphinstone Road near Laton Road.

- Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Carlisle Parade at Carlisle Parade.

- Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A21 Bohemia Road at Newgate Road.

- Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Theaklen Drive around Drury Lane.

- Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Stonehouse Drive at Sydney Close.

- Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A2101 St Helen's Road near Buckshole Reservoir.