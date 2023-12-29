Residents in East Sussex are being asked to give their views on the future of transport services in the county over the next 26 years.

The county council said a public consultation has been launched asking residents and businesses, as well as the wider community to give their views on the draft Local Transport Plan for East Sussex.

This will be the fourth Local Transport Plan for the county and people have until February 25, 2024 to comment on the proposals.

The county council said the plan looks ahead until 2050 and sets out how East Sussex will connect people to places around and through the county by walking, wheeling and cycling, using public transport, traveling by car, or by new ways to travel.

Sedlescombe Road North roadworks in St Leonards (taken Aug 27 2019).

Measures in the strategy include aiming to support the transport needs of both rural and urban communities in East Sussex, now and for future generations.

The county council said the plan’s objectives include decarbonising transport, creating safer and healthier communities, delivering better access to jobs and services, and improving transport reliability.

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and the environment, said: “We are consulting on this plan at a time of great change and challenge.

“Nationally, the pandemic has permanently altered some people’s travel habits, and public services, including public transport, are under huge financial pressure. We are also facing a cost-of-living crisis and a climate emergency which continue to impact all our lives.

“Our fourth Local Transport Plan runs until 2050 and will define local transport for all East Sussex residents, from young people to our older generations, for many years to come.

“I strongly encourage residents, businesses and community groups to take part in the consultation to ensure they have their say on how transport in our county will be delivered over the next thirty years.”

There are a number of ways people can participate in the consultation.

People who would like to take part online can view the consultation via the council’s consultation hub at https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/local-transport-plan-4-2024-2050.

A copy of the consultation can be requested by calling 0345 608 0190 or collected from libraries across East Sussex. Completed surveys can be returned by FREEPOST.