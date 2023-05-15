Hay bales in Cowfold road: A272 open again following report of spill
A road in Cowfold is fully open today (Monday, May 15) after reports of hay bales spilling into the road yesterday.
Twitter users said at around 4pm on Sunday, May 14, that the A272 had been temporarily closed.
A photographer sent this newspaper four photos that confirmed this, showing a 'road closed' sign next to a police vehicle and a tractor with hay bales on a flat bed trailer.
AA Traffic News is now showing that the road is open as normal. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/cowfold.