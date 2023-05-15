Edit Account-Sign Out
Hay bales in Cowfold road: A272 open again following report of spill

A road in Cowfold is fully open today (Monday, May 15) after reports of hay bales spilling into the road yesterday.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 08:44 BST

Twitter users said at around 4pm on Sunday, May 14, that the A272 had been temporarily closed.

A photographer sent this newspaper four photos that confirmed this, showing a 'road closed' sign next to a police vehicle and a tractor with hay bales on a flat bed trailer.

AA Traffic News is now showing that the road is open as normal. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/cowfold.

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed yesterday

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed yesterday Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed yesterday Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed yesterday Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed yesterday Photo: Eddie Mitchell

