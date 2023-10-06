BREAKING
Haywards Heath crash: car and motorbike involved in collision that is causing slow traffic

There is slow traffic in a Haywards Heath road this afternoon (Friday, October 6), following a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A273 Isaacs Lane.

They said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A273 Isaacs Lane both ways between the B2036 (Fairplace Hill North Roundabout) and A272 (Bolnore Roundabout). Half a mile from the Haywards Heath end.”

The incident was first reported at 10.41am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

