Haywards Heath crash: car and motorbike involved in ‘minor injury collision’
There was slow traffic in a Haywards Heath road earlier this afternoon (Friday, October 6), following a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A273 Isaacs Lane.
They said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A273 Isaacs Lane both ways between the B2036 (Fairplace Hill North Roundabout) and A272 (Bolnore Roundabout). Half a mile from the Haywards Heath end.”
The incident was first reported at 10.41am.
Sussex Police confirmed that this was a ‘minor injury collision’. A police spokesperson said: “Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”