Haywards Heath crash latest: reports of fallen power cables after collision near Princess Royal Hospital
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 12.42pm: “Reports of crash on B2272 Franklynn Road between B2112 Sussex Road and Colwell Road (Princess Royal Hospital).”
The AA Traffic News live map is showing that traffic is moving very slowly in the area.
AA Traffic News issued an update later saying that the road was closed due to due to fallen power cables. It said both directions are affected between Petlands Gardens and Lowfield Road. It said the police, fire service and ambulance were at the scene.
A message on West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s X profile at 2.12pm said: “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. The road is closed. Please avoid the area.”
