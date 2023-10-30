Haywards Heath crash latest: traffic moving again on A272 after report of collision involving two vehicles
Traffic is moving again on the A272 in Haywards Heath this morning (Monday, October 30) after reports of a crash.
At 8.21am AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the road was partially blocked.
It said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A272 Lewes Road both ways at the A275 double-roundabouts.”
The incident has now disappeared from the AA Traffic News map, which is showing that traffic is almost back to normal on the road.