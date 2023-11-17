Haywards Heath crash: reports of accident near Princess Royal Hospital
A crash has been reported near a hospital in Haywards Heath this afternoon (Friday, November 17).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 12.42pm: “Reports of crash on B2272 Franklynn Road between B2112 Sussex Road and Colwell Road (Princess Royal Hospital).”
The AA Traffic News live map is showing that traffic is moving very slowly in the area. This story will be updated if more information comes in.