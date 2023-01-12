Edit Account-Sign Out
Haywards Heath road blocked after tree falls onto cables causing power outage

A road in Haywards Heath is blocked this evening (Thursday, January 12) after a tree fell onto some power cables.

By Lawrence Smith
6 hours ago
AA Traffic News said at 5.16pm that Mill Green Road is partially blocked with ‘very slow traffic’.

The AA Traffic News reported that the road is affected both ways from Balcombe Road to B2028 Sydney Road.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced at 6.30pm: “We have been assisting @UKPowerNetworks after a tree fell on electricity cables in Mill Green Road #HaywardsHeath with a power outage affecting nearby properties. Police also in attendance. The tree blocked one lane. Please avoid the area if possible as there's heavy traffic.”

