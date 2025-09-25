Heathfield road to close temporarily for BT Openreach works

By Lawrence Smith

Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:01 BST
A road in Heathfield is set to close temporarily for BT Openreach works.

A public notice at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68cd5a540747b116fd9cd994 said the order to shut Magreed Lane for its entire length commences on Wednesday, October 8.

The notice said it is anticipated the works will be undertaken on the day but the order ‘lasts for a period of 18 months, or until works are completed’.

It said: “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible.”

Magreed Lane in Heathfield. Photo: Google Street View
People who need more information can call Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

