Heathrow: Delays and cancellations so far today – Thursday, July 25 - including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines flights
A mass IT outage was been reported worldwide on Friday (July 19) – affecting airlines, railway companies, the London Stock Exchange, media organisations, and airports – including Heathrow.
Here are the latest cancellations and delays from Heathrow.
ARRIVALS
4.40pm – Lufthansa LH914 to Frankfurt – Terminal 2 – CANCELLED
DEPARTURES
10.50am – Lufthansa LH2473 to Munich – T2 – DELAYED to 11am
11.25am – British Airways BA660 to Crete – T5 – DELAYED to 11.39am
12.05pm – British Airways BA454 to Malaga – T5 – DELAYED to 12.43pm
12.05pm – Swiss International Airlines LX319 to Zurich – T2 – DELAYED to 12.15pm
12.15pm – American Airlines AA733 to Charlotte – T3 – DELAYED to 1.25pm
12.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS103 to Atlanta – T3 – CANCELLED
12.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS105 to Seattle – T3 – DELAYED to 1pm
1pm – Virgin Atlantic VS157 to Boston – T3 – CANCELLED
1.10pm – Icelandair FI451 to Reykjavik – T2 – DELAYED to 2.10pm
1.15pm – British Airways BA632 to Athens – T5 – DELAYED to 1.36pm
1.20pm – Virgin Atlantic VS141 to Los Angeles – T3 – DELAYED to 2.35pm
1.40pm – American Airlines AA047P to Chicago – T3 – DELAYED to 2pm
2pm – Air India AI128 to Mumbai – T2 – DELAYED to 2.50pm
2pm – British Airways BA452 to Ibiza – T5 – DELAYED to 2.30pm
2pm – British Airways BA368 to Marseille – T3 – DELAYED to 2.53pm
2.25pm – American Airlines AA091 to Chicago – T3 – DELAYED to 3.50pm
2.30pm – Virgin Atlantic VS129 to Tampa – T3 – DELAYED to 3.10pm
3.20pm – British Airways BA1312 to Aberdeen – T5 – DELAYED to 3.24pm
3.30pm – British Airways BA354 to Nice – T5 – DELAYED to 3.54pm
3.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS155 to Las Vegas – T3 – DELAYED to 4.30pm
4.40pm – British Airways BA1352 to Jersey – T5 – DELAYED to 5.05pm
5.20pm – British Airways BA878 to Warsaw – T5 – DELAYED to 5.50pm
5.30pm – Lufthansa LH915 to Frankfurt – T2 – CANCELLED
6.25pm – Virgin Atlantic VS137 to New York City – T3 – CANCELLED
7.40pm – British Airways BA1350 to Jersey – T5 – DELAYED to 7.45pm
8.40pm – British Airways BA544 to Bologna – T5 – DELAYED to 8.52pm
10.15pm – Cathay Pacific Airways CX254 to Hong Kong City – T3 – DELAYED to 10.45pm
