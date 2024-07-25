Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the delays and cancellations to and from Heathrow Airport so far today (Thursday, July 25).

A mass IT outage was been reported worldwide on Friday (July 19) – affecting airlines, railway companies, the London Stock Exchange, media organisations, and airports – including Heathrow.

Here are the latest cancellations and delays from Heathrow.

ARRIVALS

4.40pm – Lufthansa LH914 to Frankfurt – Terminal 2 – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES

10.50am – Lufthansa LH2473 to Munich – T2 – DELAYED to 11am

11.25am – British Airways BA660 to Crete – T5 – DELAYED to 11.39am

These are the delays and cancellations to and from Heathrow Airport so far today. Picture by Getty Images

12.05pm – British Airways BA454 to Malaga – T5 – DELAYED to 12.43pm

12.05pm – Swiss International Airlines LX319 to Zurich – T2 – DELAYED to 12.15pm

12.15pm – American Airlines AA733 to Charlotte – T3 – DELAYED to 1.25pm

12.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS103 to Atlanta – T3 – CANCELLED

12.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS105 to Seattle – T3 – DELAYED to 1pm

1pm – Virgin Atlantic VS157 to Boston – T3 – CANCELLED

1.10pm – Icelandair FI451 to Reykjavik – T2 – DELAYED to 2.10pm

1.15pm – British Airways BA632 to Athens – T5 – DELAYED to 1.36pm

1.20pm – Virgin Atlantic VS141 to Los Angeles – T3 – DELAYED to 2.35pm

1.40pm – American Airlines AA047P to Chicago – T3 – DELAYED to 2pm

2pm – Air India AI128 to Mumbai – T2 – DELAYED to 2.50pm

2pm – British Airways BA452 to Ibiza – T5 – DELAYED to 2.30pm

2pm – British Airways BA368 to Marseille – T3 – DELAYED to 2.53pm

2.25pm – American Airlines AA091 to Chicago – T3 – DELAYED to 3.50pm

2.30pm – Virgin Atlantic VS129 to Tampa – T3 – DELAYED to 3.10pm

3.20pm – British Airways BA1312 to Aberdeen – T5 – DELAYED to 3.24pm

3.30pm – British Airways BA354 to Nice – T5 – DELAYED to 3.54pm

3.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS155 to Las Vegas – T3 – DELAYED to 4.30pm

4.40pm – British Airways BA1352 to Jersey – T5 – DELAYED to 5.05pm

5.20pm – British Airways BA878 to Warsaw – T5 – DELAYED to 5.50pm

5.30pm – Lufthansa LH915 to Frankfurt – T2 – CANCELLED

6.25pm – Virgin Atlantic VS137 to New York City – T3 – CANCELLED

7.40pm – British Airways BA1350 to Jersey – T5 – DELAYED to 7.45pm

8.40pm – British Airways BA544 to Bologna – T5 – DELAYED to 8.52pm