Heavy rain causes rail blockage between Lewes and Haywards Heath
Heavy rain overnight and this morning (November 3) has caused the rail line between Lewes and Haywards Heath to be blocked.
In a statement Southern Rail said: “There's been a lot of rain this morning and unfortunately the line between Lewes and Haywards Heath is blocked in both directions due to flooding.
“Plumpton and Cooksbridge will not have a train service until further notice.
"Trains between Ore/Eastbourne and London Victoria will be diverted via Brighton.
“At this time, there are no replacement buses available to serve Plumpton and Cooksbridge.
"Belmont will not have a train service due to flooding.
“You'll need to use London Buses to complete your journey and you can use your ticket at no extra cost.”