Heavy rain overnight and this morning (November 3) has caused the rail line between Lewes and Haywards Heath to be blocked. Picture by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement Southern Rail said: “There's been a lot of rain this morning and unfortunately the line between Lewes and Haywards Heath is blocked in both directions due to flooding.

“Plumpton and Cooksbridge will not have a train service until further notice.

"Trains between Ore/Eastbourne and London Victoria will be diverted via Brighton.

“At this time, there are no replacement buses available to serve Plumpton and Cooksbridge.

"Belmont will not have a train service due to flooding.