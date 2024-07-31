Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Heavy traffic has been reported around Chichester this morning (Wednesday, July 31).

West Sussex County Council announced on X at 8am: “We are aware of heavy traffic around Chichester as a result of emergency Southern Water works on the A286 at Birdham. The works are expected to continue throughout today, Wednesday 31 July. Please plan your journey accordingly.”