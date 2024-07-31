Heavy traffic around Chichester due to Southern Water works

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:35 BST
Heavy traffic has been reported around Chichester this morning (Wednesday, July 31).

West Sussex County Council announced on X at 8am: “We are aware of heavy traffic around Chichester as a result of emergency Southern Water works on the A286 at Birdham. The works are expected to continue throughout today, Wednesday 31 July. Please plan your journey accordingly.”

