Heavy traffic around Chichester due to Southern Water works
Heavy traffic has been reported around Chichester this morning (Wednesday, July 31).
West Sussex County Council announced on X at 8am: “We are aware of heavy traffic around Chichester as a result of emergency Southern Water works on the A286 at Birdham. The works are expected to continue throughout today, Wednesday 31 July. Please plan your journey accordingly.”
