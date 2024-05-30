Heavy traffic at A24 roundabout in West Sussex and on route to Steyning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is heavy traffic on a popular roundabout in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, May 30).

The AA Traffic News live map shows that the Washington roundabout is extremely busy with heavy traffic along on the A283 on the route to Steyning.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fuel spillage on A283 The Pike both ways between A24 and London Road.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...