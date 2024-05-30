Heavy traffic at A24 roundabout in West Sussex and on route to Steyning
There is heavy traffic on a popular roundabout in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, May 30).
The AA Traffic News live map shows that the Washington roundabout is extremely busy with heavy traffic along on the A283 on the route to Steyning.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fuel spillage on A283 The Pike both ways between A24 and London Road.”
The incident was first reported at 1.48pm but the incident is still causing congestion.
