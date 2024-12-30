Heavy traffic in Eastbourne: A259 affected in both directions
There have been reports of heavy traffic in Eastbourne this evening (Monday, December 30).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Heavy traffic on A259 Seaside both ways at A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside Roundabout). In the construction area.”
The incident was first reported at 5.54pm.
AA Traffic News added: “Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A259 Seaside both ways from A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside Roundabout) to Queens Crescent.”
