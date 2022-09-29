Heavy traffic in Hailsham road after report of two-vehicle crash
There have been reports of heavy traffic on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, this evening (Thursday, September 29) after a two-vehicle collision.
AA Traffic News said that two cars were involved in the incident, which is affecting the road both ways around Croft Works.
It is not known at this time whether anyone is injured.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.
