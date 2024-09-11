Heavy traffic near Gatwick Airport: lane closed after reports of stalled vehicle
There have been reports of heavy traffic near Gatwick Airport this morning (Wednesday, September 11).
AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is a stalled vehicle on the M23.
They said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”
The incident was first reported at 6.05am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.