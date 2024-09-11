Heavy traffic near Gatwick Airport: lane closed after reports of stalled vehicle

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 07:36 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 07:43 BST
There have been reports of heavy traffic near Gatwick Airport this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is a stalled vehicle on the M23.

They said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”

The incident was first reported at 6.05am.

