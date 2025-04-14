Heavy traffic near Horsham on A24 due to roadworks
There are reports of heavy traffic on the A24 north of Horsham this evening (Monday, April 14).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A24 Dorking Road both ways at Marches Road. In the construction area.”
The issue was first reported at 3.31pm.
The live map at one.network said that highway improvement works are taking place on Marches Road with a road closure in place.
