AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorcycle involved on B2194 Carlton Terrace around Portslade Train Station.”

The AA Traffic News map is also showing that traffic is moving very slowly.

It is unclear whether there are any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated when more information comes in.