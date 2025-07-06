Heavy traffic north of Hastings: long queues on A21 with temporary traffic lights in place
There are reports of long queues on the A21 this afternoon (Sunday, July 6).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic north of Hastings on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North ‘both ways at A2100 Junction Road’.
The AA said this is due to roadworks and said temporary traffic lights are in place.
The issue was first reported at 10.48am and the AA Traffic News live map was still showing heavy traffic at 1pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.