Heavy traffic north of Hastings: long queues on A21 with temporary traffic lights in place

There are reports of long queues on the A21 this afternoon (Sunday, July 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic north of Hastings on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North ‘both ways at A2100 Junction Road’.

The AA said this is due to roadworks and said temporary traffic lights are in place.

The issue was first reported at 10.48am and the AA Traffic News live map was still showing heavy traffic at 1pm.