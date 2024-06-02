Heavy traffic on A22: reports of congestion on major road in East Sussex
There is a report of queueing traffic on the A22 in East Sussex today (Sunday, June 2).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A22 both ways at Nash Street. In the construction area.”
The heavy traffic was first reported at 9.15am and the AA Traffic News live map still shows very slow traffic from Headstart School to the Boship Roundabout, continuing down the Hailsham bypass.
