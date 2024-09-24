Heavy traffic on A259 between Hastings and Bexhill
There is heavy traffic on the road between Hastings and Bexhill this evening (Tuesday, September 24).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A259 Bexhill Road both ways near Aldi supermarket. In the construction area.”
The issue was first reported at 8.14am.
