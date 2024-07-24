Heavy traffic on A27 in East Sussex: section of Polegate bypass at a standstill
Heavy traffic has been reported on a section of the A27 in East Sussex this evening (Wednesday, July 24).
AA Traffic News www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Traffic Problem, heavy Traffic, report of Reports oftraffic problem and heavy traffic on A27 Eastbound at A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).”
The AA Traffic News live map shows that most of the congestion on the Polegate bypass leading up to the roundabout onto the A22.
The issues were first reported at 4.15pm.
