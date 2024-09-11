There are reports of heavy traffic on part of the A259 in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows very slow moving traffic from part of the A2025 in South Lancing, all the way along the A259 to the Splashpoint Leisure Centre and along Brougham Road.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A259 Brighton Road both ways near A2025 South Street. In the construction area.”