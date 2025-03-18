Heavy traffic on part of A21 in East Sussex after report of emergency services on scene
There have been reports of heavy traffic on part of the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, March 18).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows queueing traffic north of Hurst Green from Swiftsden to Flimwell.
Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 7.49am that the A21 between Hurst Green and the Flimwell crossroads was possibly blocked with emergency services on the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.