Heavy traffic has been reported after a collision in Lancing.

AA Traffic News has reported a collision on Western Road.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on Western Road both ways around Lotts Lane.”

Meanwhile, Sussex Traffic Watch has reported queues on the A259 from Shoreham to Lancing due to roadworks. Temporary lights are in place and continue to cause delays, especially westbound.

Heavy traffic has been reported after a collision in Lancing. Photo: Stock image / National World

The AA added: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue. Average speed ten mph.”

On Crockhurst Hill in Worthing, the AA reported ‘increasing’ delays – eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.