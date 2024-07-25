Heavy traffic reported after crash on route from Crawley to Horsham

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Jul 2024, 17:47 BST
There have been reports of heavy traffic between Horsham and Crawley this evening (Thursday, July 25).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on Forest Road at about 4pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on Forest Road Westbound from Black Hill to Blackhouse Road.”

