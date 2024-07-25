Heavy traffic reported after crash on route from Crawley to Horsham
There have been reports of heavy traffic between Horsham and Crawley this evening (Thursday, July 25).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on Forest Road at about 4pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on Forest Road Westbound from Black Hill to Blackhouse Road.”
