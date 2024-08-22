Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy traffic has been reported in East Sussex after a number of crashes this afternoon (August 22).

Traffic is still recovering on the A22 near Polegate following a crash earlier today, a report on the AA route planner app says. Golden Jubilee Way Southbound around B2247 Dittons Road (Stone Cross Roundabout) is partially blocked with heavy traffic following a crash which took place at 3.58pm, and motorists should seek alternative routes if possible.

Elsewhere, on the A27 near Falmer, a single car was involved in a collision on the Carden Avenue roundabout, partially blocking the road and leading to several delays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rolled over vehicle has also been reported on Barcombe Mills, leading to heavy traffic in both directions.