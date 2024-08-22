Heavy traffic reported in parts of East Sussex after crashes
Traffic is still recovering on the A22 near Polegate following a crash earlier today, a report on the AA route planner app says. Golden Jubilee Way Southbound around B2247 Dittons Road (Stone Cross Roundabout) is partially blocked with heavy traffic following a crash which took place at 3.58pm, and motorists should seek alternative routes if possible.
Elsewhere, on the A27 near Falmer, a single car was involved in a collision on the Carden Avenue roundabout, partially blocking the road and leading to several delays.
A rolled over vehicle has also been reported on Barcombe Mills, leading to heavy traffic in both directions.
