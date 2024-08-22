Heavy traffic reported in parts of East Sussex after crashes

By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 18:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Heavy traffic has been reported in East Sussex after a number of crashes this afternoon (August 22).

Traffic is still recovering on the A22 near Polegate following a crash earlier today, a report on the AA route planner app says. Golden Jubilee Way Southbound around B2247 Dittons Road (Stone Cross Roundabout) is partially blocked with heavy traffic following a crash which took place at 3.58pm, and motorists should seek alternative routes if possible.

Elsewhere, on the A27 near Falmer, a single car was involved in a collision on the Carden Avenue roundabout, partially blocking the road and leading to several delays.

A rolled over vehicle has also been reported on Barcombe Mills, leading to heavy traffic in both directions.

Related topics:TrafficPolegate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.