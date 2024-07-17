Here are the Eastbourne roads that are set to be repaired as part of Patching Programme
The roads form a part of 400 patching upgrades scheduled for East Sussex Highways over the next 12 months, with priority for the most in need, especially on A and B roads.
Investment in East Sussex’s road patching programme will be doubled after a £1 million boost was agreed by East Sussex County Council leaders.
The extra money is on top of the £1 million already committed for patching this year to repair sections of damaged road across East Sussex and annual spending of £2.5 million for pothole repairs.
The new spending brings the council’s additional investment in roads to £22.5 million over the past three years, as an essential part of efforts to protect roads wherever possible.
Patching work will be followed next summer by a significant programme of dressing many roads with new surfaces next summer. Drainage works are continuing to protect roads from excess water.
The list of roads, road number and when work is set to be completed is as follows:
Dallington Road – U2228 – TBC
Den Hill – U3129 – TBC
Eridge Road – U5992 – TBC
Eshton Road – U2082 – TBC
Grand Parade – U7792 – TBC
Grand Parade Service road – B2106 – TBC
Grassington Road – U2264 – TBC
Jamaica Way – U2315 – 08/07/2024
Kingston Road – U2230 – TBC
Milfoil Drive – U2223 – 11/07/2024
Parkfield avenue – U2239 – 02/07/2024
Pevensey Road – U2144 – TBC
Sidley road – B2106 – TBC
Spencer Road – U2059 – TBC
Station Roundabout – A259 – TBC
Stuart Avenue – U2083 – 01/07/2024
The Triangle – C341 – 03/07/2024
Westfield Road – U2082 – TBC
Willingdon Road – A2270 – 09/07/2024
Willoughby Crecent – A22 – TBC
Wish Road – B2110 – 21/08/2024
Astaire Avenue – U2174 – 09/07/2024
Baldwin Avenue – U2085 – TBC
Lullington Close – U2082 – TBC
Park Avenue (Kings Drive) – A2021 – 06/07/2024
Victoria Drive – C695 – TBC
East Sussex Highways confirmed that completion dates for the roads to be repaired are subject to change.
