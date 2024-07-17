Here are the Eastbourne roads that are set to be repaired as part of Patching Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the list of roads that are set to be repaired as part of East Sussex Highways’ Patching Programme for 2024 to 2025.

The roads form a part of 400 patching upgrades scheduled for East Sussex Highways over the next 12 months, with priority for the most in need, especially on A and B roads.

The extra money is on top of the £1 million already committed for patching this year to repair sections of damaged road across East Sussex and annual spending of £2.5 million for pothole repairs.

The new spending brings the council’s additional investment in roads to £22.5 million over the past three years, as an essential part of efforts to protect roads wherever possible.

Patching work will be followed next summer by a significant programme of dressing many roads with new surfaces next summer. Drainage works are continuing to protect roads from excess water.

Dallington Road – U2228 – TBC

Den Hill – U3129 – TBC

Eridge Road – U5992 – TBC

Eshton Road – U2082 – TBC

Grand Parade – U7792 – TBC

Grand Parade Service road – B2106 – TBC

Grassington Road – U2264 – TBC

Jamaica Way – U2315 – 08/07/2024

Kingston Road – U2230 – TBC

Milfoil Drive – U2223 – 11/07/2024

Parkfield avenue – U2239 – 02/07/2024

Pevensey Road – U2144 – TBC

Sidley road – B2106 – TBC

Spencer Road – U2059 – TBC

Station Roundabout – A259 – TBC

Stuart Avenue – U2083 – 01/07/2024

The Triangle – C341 – 03/07/2024

Westfield Road – U2082 – TBC

Willingdon Road – A2270 – 09/07/2024

Willoughby Crecent – A22 – TBC

Wish Road – B2110 – 21/08/2024

Astaire Avenue – U2174 – 09/07/2024

Baldwin Avenue – U2085 – TBC

Lullington Close – U2082 – TBC

Park Avenue (Kings Drive) – A2021 – 06/07/2024

Victoria Drive – C695 – TBC

East Sussex Highways confirmed that completion dates for the roads to be repaired are subject to change.