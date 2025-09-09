Here are your Sussex traffic updates for Tuesday, September 9
These are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Tuesday, September 9.
Severe delays of twelve minutes have been reported on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
There have also been delays increasing on A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound between A27 and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Meanwhile, delays of nine minutes or more have been reported at Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.
In East Sussex, congestion is increasing on the A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Cairo Avenue and Chailey Avenue.
The information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch.