Here are your Sussex traffic updates for Tuesday, September 9

These are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Tuesday, September 9.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severe delays of twelve minutes have been reported on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

There have also been delays increasing on A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound between A27 and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, delays of nine minutes or more have been reported at Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.

In East Sussex, congestion is increasing on the A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Cairo Avenue and Chailey Avenue.

The information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch.