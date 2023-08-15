Horsebox and motorbike in A272 collision in West Sussex
A road in West Sussex has been closed for hours after a collision earlier today (Tuesday, August 15).
According to AA Traffic sources, a horsebox and a motorbike were involved in a collision between Midhurst and Petworth around 2pm.
The A272 is reported to be closed both ways, from The Three Moles Pub to The Halfway Bridge Inn. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information about this incident.