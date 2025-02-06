Horsham and Three Bridges trains running at reduced speeds due to fault
Southern Rail issued a statement this morning about a fault which has caused delays this morning in West Sussex.
A statement on the Southern Rails X account reads: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Three Bridges trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.
"Delays of around 5-10 minutes are possible, affecting trains running in both directions.
“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow some extra time for your journey this morning.”
Updates to follow.