Horsham and Three Bridges trains running at reduced speeds due to fault

Southern Rail issued a statement this morning about a fault which has caused delays this morning in West Sussex.

A statement on the Southern Rails X account reads: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Three Bridges trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Delays of around 5-10 minutes are possible, affecting trains running in both directions.

“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow some extra time for your journey this morning.”

Updates to follow.