There were reports of a crash in Horsham this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 7.35am that two vehicles were involved.

They said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a van involved on A264 at B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

Sussex Police said this afternoon:“This was a damage-only collision and police are not appealing for any further information at this stage.”

Police also confirmed that no injuries were reported and said the road was clear around 10am.