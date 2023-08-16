BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Horsham crash: important road partially blocked after report of collision involving motorbike

A road in Horsham is partially blocked this afternoon (Wednesday, August 16).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

AA Traffic News said there is slow-moving traffic on the A281 Brighton Road

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a motorbike involved on A281 Brighton Road both ways around Bedford Road.” The incident was first reported at 2.35pm. This story will be updated as more information comes in.