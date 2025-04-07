Horsham crash: reports say road partially blocked after incident on A281
There have been reports that a road in Horsham is blocked this evening (Monday, April 7).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A281 is partially blocked after an incident that was first reported at 3.25pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A281 Brighton Road both ways at St Leonard's Road.”
