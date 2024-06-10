Hove crash: road partially blocked and heavy traffic after collision involving car and motorbike
There have been reports of a crash in Hove this evening (Monday, June 10).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Ellen Street is partially blocked.
They said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Ellen Street both ways from Fonthill Road to Conway Street.”
The crash was first reported at 3.25pm but there is still heavy traffic in the area, according to the AA Traffic News live map.
