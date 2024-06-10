Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been reports of a crash in Hove this evening (Monday, June 10).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Ellen Street is partially blocked.

They said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Ellen Street both ways from Fonthill Road to Conway Street.”

