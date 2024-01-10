BREAKING

Hurstpierpoint crash: slow traffic at West Sussex village after reports of collision involving two vehicles

There have been warnings of slow traffic near Hurstpierpoint this morning (Wednesday, January 10) after reports of a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jan 2024
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said : “Slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2116 Hassocks Road both ways near Highfield Drive.”

The incident was first reported at 9.49am but the AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow traffic on the road.