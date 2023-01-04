A section of a popular road in Mid Sussex is set to close for up to five days this month.

West Sussex County Council has announced that Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common, will close to all traffic between the junctions of College Lane and Highfield Drive from Monday, January 16.

A spokesperson said that the essential drainage works by infrastructure company Balfour Beatty are estimated to be completed on Wednesday, January 18, adding that the closure ‘is required for the safety of the public and workforce’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The restriction will be in place off peak only from 9.30am to 3pm. An alternative route will be signed on site but please visit one.network/?tm=132145574 for more details.” People can also call Balfour Beatty on 01243 642105 to find out more.

Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint, will close to all traffic between the junctions of College Lane and Highfield Drive from Monday, January 16. Picture: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will still be access for services, residents and pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad