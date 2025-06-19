I went through Gatwick airport's state-of-the-art security scanning process and was astonished by how quick it was

Going on holiday should always be an exciting and fun thing to do.

And part of the excitement, for me anyway, is going to the airport and the whole process that comes with that.

But it’s always the security part of that process which can be the most stressful.

You know what it’s like, turning up and seeing a long queue, then you have to take most of your clothing off, put all the liquids in a clear bag, take out your electronics, forgetting to take the bottle of water out of your bag delaying you further ETC. You know, all the fun stuff that gets your holiday off to a flying start!

Mark Dunford at departures in London Gatwick airport's North Terminal

But all of that is a thing of the past at London Gatwick airport thanks to their new state-of-the-art next gen technology - and I got to experience it first hand.

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

And it has made the whole experience a breeze.

The cutting edge technology enhances the security accuracy for airport security staff with 3D technology.

Passengers at London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or put liquids in plastic bags at security | Picture: London Gatwick

The installation of new computed tomography (CT) scanners, part of a government initiative and provided by Smiths Detection, simplify and streamline the security process while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Gatwick is the first UK airport to introduce the technology to all of their security aisles and they now process 5,000 passengers every hour through security.

Gatwick’s head of security Cyrus Dana walked me through the process.

Once I got to the trays, I just had to empty my pockets and take off my belt - this is because people can conceal things in a belt - and that was it.

There is a percentage of passengers who have to remove their shoes, I was not part of that percentage luckily so no one had to endure my hot sweaty feet.

It all went in one tray, which is a nice change rather than using three different ones, and that was it for the first part.

I then went into a full body scan, which was nice and spacious and took seconds and did not feel intrusive at all.

The only slight delay was that my tray had been put aside for a check.

The security guard scanned my wallet but there was no issue and I was done. Cyrus told me they can’t tell passengers exactly what they were checking for, but said it could be because the technology’s algorithm could have picked up a chemical in the wallet’s leather. It is that advanced.

But even with that slight delay I was through in less than two minutes.

One thing I did notice was the aesthetics of the whole security area. The technology appears to have allowed the aisles to be more spacious and at the end there were no horrible brown cubicles. Just nice open tables which allowed more room.

And the general atmosphere seemed more stress free than usual. That’s obviously because most people haven’t had a chance to get stressed.

Being someone who loves being in airport, this also gives you much more time to chill out in departures and as passenger Tracy Parsons, who was travelling to Kefalonia, said: “We have even got time to have a nice long breakfast because it was so quick.”

I was astonished how quick it took to go through security thanks to the new technology and writing this story about the experience has probably taken ten times longer than the experience itself.

For some people this change to the process will transform people’s airport experience. I can’t wait to book my next holiday and go through it again.