I went to Bognor's newest cocktail and charcuterie bar - this is what it's like

I was never one for nightclubs, not even when I was supposed to be. So when we reported that Sheiks was closing down for good, I understood why people were upset, but I was always more interested in what was coming next; what might fill the nightclub-shaped hole in our hearts – Beachside Brew was my answer.

Announced earlier this year alongside Venue24, a live music venue promising to deliver crowd-pleasing acts all year-round, it’s set to provide a cooler, more upmarket experience than Sheiks, with an emphasis on classy, handcrafted cocktails, and cleverly constructed charcuterie boards; it’s a late-night hangout spot where you can grab a bite to eat and enjoy a drink or two before moving on to the music next door.

Anyone familiar with Sheiks will recognise the bones of the old nightclub – walking through the front door, the layout is the same; there’s a circular bar in the middle and, off to the right an open dancefloor with a DJ booth, with doors leading out to the rooftop terrace – but the vibes are entirely different. Street art, made by local creatives, brings walls you’d have never seen under gloomy nightclub lighting to ecstatic life, pop hits from the eighties and nineties give the space an upbeat,cheery vibe, and bartenders grin at you from as they scoop ice, take measures, shake and serve.

Venue24 wasn’t in use during my visit, but it’s clearly chock full of potential; with plenty of seating and a generous stage space, it’s got everything a venue could need to offer top-shelf acts, year round.

Speaking to Operations Manager Karl Drew, whose overseen Beachside Brew’ transformation over the last few months, he told me he wanted to make the space as inviting as possible.

"it was about creating a place for everyone,” he said. “Venue24 and Beachside Brew is the start of the project – Phase 1 – Phases 2 & 3 are yet to come, so exciting times ahead for Bognor Regis.”

But sitting down at the table, it’s hard not to think things are just as exciting right now. There are plenty of classic cocktails on offer, with several more handmade by staff themselves, and I settled on the Vanilla Comfort; a Beachside Brew original made with Southern Comfort and just the right amount of sweetness.

As for food, I opted for the mixed charcuterie board, which mixes salami, prosciutto, British beef brisket, pepperoni, pate and more with cheeses like brie, wensleydale, goats cheese and cheddar. Throw some peppers, gherkins, two different breads, crackers and a delicious Mediterranean style salad and you’ve got the perfect sharing board to go with some excellent cocktails. Meat boards, cheese boards and vegan options are all also available, and there’s a 20 per cent discount for blue light members, so, with a host of top shelf tribute acts lined up for the next few months – including Queen, Katy Perry and Princes of Motown – there’s plenty of reason to give Bognor’s latest newest nighttime spot a try as the year wears on.To find out more, and book your table, following Venue24 on Facebook.

