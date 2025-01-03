Ice on A23 in Sussex: slow moving traffic on partially blocked road at Pyecombe
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are reports of ice on the A23 at Pyecombe this morning (Friday, January 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 8.14am that traffic is moving slowly and the live map is showing traffic at a near-standstill in the Dale Hill area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.