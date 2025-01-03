Ice on A23 in Sussex: slow moving traffic on partially blocked road at Pyecombe

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:01 GMT
There are reports of ice on the A23 at Pyecombe this morning (Friday, January 3).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 8.14am that traffic is moving slowly and the live map is showing traffic at a near-standstill in the Dale Hill area.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to ice on A23 London Road Southbound near Hassocks turn off. Sensors show traffic is now able to pass.”

