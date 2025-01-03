Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are reports of ice on the A23 at Pyecombe this morning (Friday, January 3).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 8.14am that traffic is moving slowly and the live map is showing traffic at a near-standstill in the Dale Hill area.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to ice on A23 London Road Southbound near Hassocks turn off. Sensors show traffic is now able to pass.”