Drivers in Sussex and other parts of the UK have been warned that stopping distances will be at least double during the freezing weather this week.

Motoring experts at leasecar.uk are urging drivers to follow six steps while driving in wet and icy conditions to reduce the risk of accidents.

They said that October to January are the coldest and wettest months, which means tyres will have less traction. This also means that stopping distances, which are worked out by adding the thinking distance to the braking distance, will be a lot longer.

A spokesperson from LeaseCar.uk said: “It’s important for drivers to be aware that stopping distances will at least double in the wet and can be even greater in the snow and ice. As we experience some of the worst road conditions of the year in the UK it’s vital that motorists manage their speed and distance to the car in front to prevent any serious accidents. Motorists only need to visualise the height of the Blackpool Tower to better understand the distance they will need to safely stop their vehicle during the winter months.”

Motoring experts at leasecar.uk say drivers should follow six steps in wet and icy conditions to reduce the risk of accidents. Photo: Steve Robards, SR1805643

The six simple measures drivers should take, according to leaseCar.uk, are:

1) Monitor tyre tread. Stopping distances double in the wet and threadbare tyres cannot grip the road well. Tyre tread can also harden in cold weather, meaning drivers will have less control.

2) Regularly check brake condition. If there is a delay in the car slowing after using the brake pedal then it could be that the car has worn brake pads or they have developed a fault.

3) Manage the distance to the car in front. A decent guide to follow is the ‘two-second rule’ in dry conditions. This means picking a stationary object by the side of the road and counting the seconds between the car in front passing the object and your car passing it. In wet conditions this stopping-distance rule increases to four seconds.

4) Cautious driving. Drive at slower speeds and brake in a controlled way to keep the car balanced and under control.

5) Check headlights are working. When it is dark having faulty lights makes it difficult to calculate a safe stopping distance.