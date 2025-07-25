In photos and video: exhibition train arrives in Sussex as Bluebell Railway celebrates opening of refurbished platform

Inspiration, the Railway 200 National Exhibition train, pulled into Horsted Keynes station on Thursday, July 24, for its opening ceremony at 9.45am.

Neil Glaskin, interim chairman and director of the Bluebell Railway, said the event marked both the beginning of the railway’s public phase of Railway 200 celebrations and the official opening of Horsted Keynes Platform 1.

He said: “Platform 1 was in an almost derelict condition and we’d not been able to operate trains through it until very recently.”

Thanking all of the volunteers who worked on the platform, he said: “The Bluebell Railway, like many places, particularly in the tourist industry, has struggled over the past few years to recover since Covid.”

He said Railway 200 arrived at a good time for the heritage railway industry, allowing the Bluebell to promote itself to a new market. Mr Glaskin thanked Network Rail for making Inspiration available to them so early in its tour.

He said: “We have just concluded the education phase of Railway 200 and over this time many hundreds of school children have visited the Bluebell Railway.”

Mr Glaskin said he was grateful to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) for making 9,000 travel tickets available so schools and Guide and Scout groups could visit.

Angie Doll, chief executive officer for GTR, attended the event, saying: “I’ve been excited about doing this for a couple of weeks.”

"We’ve been a partner with Bluebell Railway for a number of years now,” she said. “The heritage of the railway and the Bluebell Railway and the other heritage railways is absolutely vital. They don’t just preserve our history, they’re also showing us the way ahead and what we’ve got to come.”

Ms Doll said GTR is looking forward to what could happen over the next 200 years and promoting the different jobs needed at the railway. “It’s exciting times to be working at the railway,” she said. “I am so proud to work in the railway. Who doesn’t want to work in an industry with great heritage, great purpose and a great future?”

Mr Glaskin then went on to say that Platform 1 was part of Horsted Keynes station that fell into disuse as long ago as 1920. He said it is ‘the jewel in the crown of the Bluebell Railway’ so the restoration of Platform 1 was a ‘huge infrastructure project’ that was launched two years ago. Among those he thanked were: the volunteers, HS2 for supplying 4,000 tonnes of ballast, L&W who supplied the plant, The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their funding, and Network Rail who supplied track and ballast. He added that Network Rail are set to use the Bluebell Railway as a training facility for their staff.

Lucy McAuliffe, director for Network Rail’s Sussex route, officially opened Platform 1.

She said: “This really is a momentous day for the railway in Sussex. To have the Inspiration train visit the Bluebell really does showcase the significance of the heritage railway that you see around you today but also the work that the team here at the Bluebell have carried out to make all of this happen. So a huge well done to everybody for all the hard work in delivering this event.”

Inspiration will be open to visitors at Horsted Keynes Station, Bluebell Railway, until Tuesday, July 29. The train was launched on its two-year national tour at Paddington by Rail Minister Lord Hendy on Thursday, June 26.

People can find out more and book tickets at www.bluebell-railway.com/events-calendar. Bluebell Railway’s summer programme includes the Railway 200 celebration, a food festival, unicorns, dinosaurs and an Elvis tribute. Normal Bluebell Railway fares apply during the Inspiration visit and there is no additional charge to visit the exhibition train.

1 . Bluebell Railway Crowds at Horsted Keynes Station at the Bluebell Railway on Thursday, July 24 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2507241

2 . Bluebell Railway Inspiration at Platform 1 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2507241

3 . Bluebell Railway The Railway 200 National Exhibition train Inspiration Photo: Steve Robards, SR2507241