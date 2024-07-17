Mid Sussex Times photographer took a series of photos this week in Church Walk.

According to one.network/uk/westsussex, the work is being done by Triconnex to upgrade a high voltage cable.

A public notice from West Sussex County Council said the temporary closure of Crescent Way to Church Walk is in place 24 hours a day.

It said: “This is scheduled to commence on 9th July 2024 for 14 days.The scheduled dates may vary for these works with appropriate signs showing and/or displayed on one.network.”

"An alternative route will be signed on site,” said the notice, adding: “Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.”

1 . Church Walk Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407172

