In photos and video: hundreds of paving stones lifted for cable works in Burgess Hill town centre

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:18 BST
Hundreds of paving stones have been lifted up for works in the centre of Burgess Hill.

Mid Sussex Times photographer took a series of photos this week in Church Walk.

According to one.network/uk/westsussex, the work is being done by Triconnex to upgrade a high voltage cable.

Another Costa closes in West Sussex

A public notice from West Sussex County Council said the temporary closure of Crescent Way to Church Walk is in place 24 hours a day.

It said: “This is scheduled to commence on 9th July 2024 for 14 days.The scheduled dates may vary for these works with appropriate signs showing and/or displayed on one.network.”

"An alternative route will be signed on site,” said the notice, adding: “Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.”

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons

1. Church Walk

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407172

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons

2. Church Walk

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407172

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons

3. Church Walk

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407172

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons

4. Church Walk

Hundreds of pavers lifted at the top of Church Walk, Burgess Hill, just outside Wetherspoons Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407172

Related topics:Burgess HillWest Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice