Mid Sussex Times photographer took a series of photos this week in Church Walk.
According to one.network/uk/westsussex, the work is being done by Triconnex to upgrade a high voltage cable.
A public notice from West Sussex County Council said the temporary closure of Crescent Way to Church Walk is in place 24 hours a day.
It said: “This is scheduled to commence on 9th July 2024 for 14 days.The scheduled dates may vary for these works with appropriate signs showing and/or displayed on one.network.”
"An alternative route will be signed on site,” said the notice, adding: “Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.”